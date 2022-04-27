Your Life
Man arrested in Mesa cold cases that happened 30+ years ago

Thomas Davis Cox Thomas Davis Cox was indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.

Investigators say they used DNA and fingerprint analysis at each crime scene but for years, no suspect was identified. But recently, police say a follow-up investigation was started, and a family line was developed using advanced DNA technology. Using that, Cox was identified, police said. Detectives then compared fingerprints from a misdemeanor arrest of Cox to the prints at the scenes. Police said they matched. Cox was then extradited from Colorado to Phoenix.

Cox is being held on a $1 million bond after being indicted on 16 counts in the cases including suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual assault, burglary, and kidnapping.

