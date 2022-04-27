Gibby surprises Phoenix drivers with free gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Paying for gas is one of those expenses most people can’t cut out of their budgets. With the cost of gas so high, many people in Arizona are struggling. That’s why the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers wanted to give out free gas.

3TV’s Gibby Parra went to the Fry’s gas station near 14th Street and Bell Road to surprise some people.

Parra first walked up to a man and his daughter who were buying energy drinks. “I’ve got something that’s going to energize you more than that,” Parra told them. “I’m going to fill up your tank. So tell them, ‘Hey, Gibby’s paying for my gas.’”

“I will do that,” the man smiled. “Thank you, Gibby.”

Parra then spotted a woman walking towards the cashier’s stand. “Are you coming here to pay for gas? Because I’m going to pay for your gas.”

He then approached a couple in a minivan parked near a pump. “This looks like this takes a lot of gas. You guys on ‘Empty’? I hope you are.”

“We are,” the woman in the passenger seat said.

“Today’s an awesome day,” Parra smiled. “The Suns won last night. The sun is shining. You know what, I’m paying for your gas, too. Come on out and pump your gas.” The couple inside the car clapped with joy.

“Who else is getting gas out here?” He turned to a woman wearing an orange shirt standing in line to pay for her gas. “As part of the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad, we’re going to buy your gas. You OK with that?”

“Yes,” she answered.

Parra then walked up to a man in a baseball cap. “Where’s your car? How much does it usually take to fill up your car?”

“Usually? A hundred bucks.”

“A hundred bucks? Well, guess what. We are about to turn around and pay for your gas. You let them know Gibby said to you you’re getting your gas paid.”

“Alright! Thank you.”

“Have you paid for your gas?” Parra asked a woman in line wearing sunglasses. She said she had. “You were here before we started. How much does it cost to fill your tank?”

“It was 88 bucks.”

“Eighty-eight bucks? And is it pretty hard to fill your tank?”

“Yeah, because I’ve got kids and driving them to and from soccer and school and all those things.”

“What we’re going to do for you, we’re going to give you a gift card for $500. And this is going to go to your kids. This is going to help out in every way possible.”

“I really appreciate that,” she said with a big smile. “That’s a big deal. So, thank you.”

