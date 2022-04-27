Former Suns employee pleads guilty in ticket scheme

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A former employee of the Phoenix Suns has admitted to his role in a ticket fraud scheme and has to pay nearly half a million dollars back to the team. Jeffrey Allan Marcussen, who was a Suns worker from 2004 to 2019, according to ESPN, pleaded guilty earlier this month to fraud and theft. Court paperwork said between 2017 and 2019, Marcussen stole tickets from the team and sold them.

As part of the plea deal, he has to pay $458,218 in restitution to the Suns, another $11,818 to the Arizona Department of Revenue, and other fines. According to court documents, Marcussen will get probation for one count of fraud schemes but could get sentenced to up to a year in jail for theft. Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

