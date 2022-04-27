Evacuations lifted as crews continue to battle Locklin Fire near Bisbee

BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evacuations have lifted as firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in southeastern Arizona. The Locklin Fire near Bisbee has spread to about 100-150 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 11 p.m. on Monday. Fifty firefighters worked all night to keep the flames from spreading to Mule Mountain. Officials say the fire was human-caused, but the exact cause is still under investigation. There are no road closures so far, but officials warn residents to be cautious of firefighters and emergency crews in the area. Red Flag weather is expected for the area, with dry conditions and strong winds.

Several areas were previously evacuated, but in an update around 3:30 p.m., officials say Locklin Avenue, Juniper Flats and Wood Canyon residents can go home. Crews will continue fighting the fire through the evening. Residents are asked to stay at home and be careful while driving.

The shelter at St. Patrick Catholic Church is now closed. Red Cross officials are asking people to call 1-800-RED-CROSS if you need assistance. For the latest updates or more information, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.