Dry and windy weather around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Red Flag warning remains in effect for northeast Arizona for the rest of Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday, most of northern Arizona will be under Red Flag warnings as winds are expected to pick up, and the weather remains very dry. With the breezes, temperatures did come down around the Valley on Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the mid-90s. By Friday, high temps will drop into the upper-80s before popping back up into the 90s for the weekend.

A series of storm systems passing to the north of Arizona will bring us windy conditions. After tomorrow, we’ll get another windy day on Sunday, and likely we’ll see some Fire Weather Alerts. The month of April ends Sunday with no rain at all. In fact, no rain is in the forecast. It hasn’t rained in Phoenix since March 29th at Sky Harbor Airport.

