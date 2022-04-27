Deadly head-on crash closes State Route 387 northeast of Casa Grande

NEAR CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a head-on wreck closed State Route 387 where it meets State Route 87, which is about 20 minutes northeast of Casa Grande.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Camaro and a Jeep collided, causing the Jeep to roll several times. The driver of the Jeep died at the scene. The driver of the Camaro was air-lifted to a Phoenix-area hospital. Neither driver had passengers in their vehicle. DPS said the road closure at the 387/87 junction affects both directions and will be in place for several hours while troopers try to determine what led up to the wreck and crews clear the scene.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted a map of the closure and suggested drivers use alternate routes, including State Route 287.

CLOSED: SR 387 is closed in both directions near SR 87 due to a serious crash. Please use alternate routes like SR 287 or use the AZ 511 app to get turn-by-turn directions.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/2CzW2MsSzx — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.