Chandler family calls for justice after 16-year-old allegedly shoots, kills man

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler family is calling for justice after a teenager allegedly shot and killed a man on Sunday night. Police said it happened after Hans Seide and a teenager who knew each other got into an altercation in an apartment complex near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Family said Seide was a loving father and a talented musician. “He likes to play music, he would be hiding in his room and play all day, he liked Haitian food too,” said Flora Wagnac, Seide’s sister. Seide’s family is stunned that he’s been killed. “We are all shocked, we didn’t expect that, it’s all shock for us,” said Wagnac. “He was a lovely father and brother, he was a good guy, he didn’t deserve any of that.”

Seide’s family friend spoke to Arizona’s Family at the funeral home where they’re looking for his final resting place. “We are standing over here looking for a place for him. As a mother it’s not what we expect, we expect him to be here looking for a place for his mother,” said Rachelle Limite, Seide’s family friend. “I hope justice will be served.”

The 16-year-old has not been identified because of his age. Police say he’s in a juvenile detention facility and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.