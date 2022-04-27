Additional areas set to evacuate as Crooks Fire containment falls

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Crooks Fire has now burned more than 6,400 acres about 11 miles south of Prescott. More neighborhoods in the region are now on standby to evacuate more than a week after the fire began.

Families living in Ponderosa Park, Pine Flat, and West Poland Road are being told by officials to get ready to leave at a moment’s notice. So far, the fire is only 16% contained. Some of the spread was generated by Monday’s very dry air and the change of wind direction, sending the fire toward the southwest area. Containment dropped from 22% to 16% due to strong winds.

On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., Embry Riddle Aeronautical University will host a community meeting. It will also be livestreamed to the Prescott National Forest Facebook and recorded.

#CrooksFire

A community meeting will be held Thursday, April 28th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at Embry Riddle University in the Hanger, 3700 Willow Creek Dr., Prescott, Arizona. The meeting will be live-streamed to the Prescott National Forest Facebook. pic.twitter.com/A32SmMlNjL — Prescott NF (@PrescottNF) April 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.