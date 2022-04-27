Additional areas set to evacuate as Crooks Fire containment falls

Your Life
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:57 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Crooks Fire has now burned more than 6,400 acres about 11 miles south of Prescott. More neighborhoods in the region are now on standby to evacuate more than a week after the fire began.

Families living in Ponderosa Park, Pine Flat, and West Poland Road are being told by officials to get ready to leave at a moment’s notice. So far, the fire is only 16% contained. Some of the spread was generated by Monday’s very dry air and the change of wind direction, sending the fire toward the southwest area. Containment dropped from 22% to 16% due to strong winds.

Crooks Fire nearly a quarter contained, burning over 6,400 acres

On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., Embry Riddle Aeronautical University will host a community meeting. It will also be livestreamed to the Prescott National Forest Facebook and recorded.

