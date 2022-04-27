84-year-old Mesa woman followed home from bank, robbed in driveway

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Surveillance video has captured a man approaching an elderly woman in her driveway and then robbing her at gunpoint. What’s more, Claudette Jones said he followed her home from the bank.

“It was very terrifying to see that gun in my face,” Jones said. The 84-year-old described the incident that happened in her own Mesa driveway in broad daylight. “It scared me. I’ve never had anything like this before,” she said. Jones has lived at this home for 55 years--a lifelong resident of Mesa. Surveillance video shows the man coming up to her car, opening the door, and pointing a gun in her face.

“He says, ‘I’m desperate lady, I want your purse,’ and my purse was over on the passenger’s side,” she said. “I said, ‘I don’t have any money,’ and he said, ‘Lady, I want your purse.’ And he reached into the car, and he pushed me back against the seat and full-body, he grabbed my purse.” Then he took off. Jones said the guy followed her to her home from the bank, assuming she was taking out cash. She was just paying her credit card bill.

“I’m a pretty tough lady. I’ve lived through a lot of things, and it made me mad that he was so brazen,” she said. Mesa Police said they are investigating. Arizona’s Family went to them for tips on what we can all do to keep ourselves safe.

“You always have to be cognizant of your surroundings. So, we like to say keep your head on a swivel,” Sgt. Charles Trapani said. It’s also important to be prepared when you drive up to an ATM. “Make sure your doors are locked for one, roll down your window before you pull up into the lane, whatever card you’re going to use to get your cash out have that out already so you’re not looking [and] taking attention away from your surroundings,” he said.

Jones said the gray SUV didn’t have a license plate. She’s hoping someone will recognize that vehicle and/or the man and call the police.

