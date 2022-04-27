76-year-old man dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 76-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Phoenix and the driver is still on the loose. The victim, later identified as Carlos Gonzalez, was trying to cross Glendale Avenue, near 37th Avenue, around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a driver in a silver vehicle, police said.

First responders say they found Gonzalez unconscious in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police haven’t released a suspect description or any more details about their car.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish), if you wish to remain anonymous.

