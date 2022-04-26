Temperatures heating up around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild morning is ahead in Phoenix with temps in the 50s and 60s in most Valley locations. Today will be a warm one! High-pressure overhead will help our high temps climb to around 99 degrees later today. It is possible that we could see that 99 turn into 100 degrees. This would mark our first 100-degree day of the year in Phoenix. Don’t worry, we’ll see about 100 more of them by the time the summer is done.

A weak trough will clip the northern part of the state for today. This will bring breezy conditions and knock our temps down a bit too. Highs will dip to the mid and low 90s for the middle and end of the week. We will stay dry in Phoenix for today and should stay that way for the rest of the workweek. Your weekend looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid-90s in Phoenix. Have a great day!

