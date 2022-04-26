Teen who loves laser tag, sports, and math hopes to find forever family

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When 13-year-old Joshua met me for a morning of fun at Main Event in Avondale recently, he could not wait to get his laser tag pack on and get going. It did not take long for me to realize how competitive this sports fan is.

“I like the Raiders and the Broncos,” Joshua told me. He also loves riding bikes, swimming, and going to the park. After the laser tag beat down, Joshua and I tried out hands at shuffleboard and pool. Joshua was a quick learner.

His adoption recruiter, Jordyn, said he will do well in an active family with older kids, a family with patience. “Parents who are ready to be just really patient with him and give their attention to him,” she explained. “Probably families who have older kids would be the best.”

Joshua does well in school; math is his favorite subject. But he is like many kids and also likes a break once and a while.

To find out how you might become a forever family with Joshua or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

