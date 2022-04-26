Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Teen who loves laser tag, sports, and math hopes to find forever family

Finding Forever is sponsored by 72sold.com.
Joshua's adoption recruiter said he will do well in an active family with older kids, a family with patience. Finding Forever is sponsored by 72sold.com.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When 13-year-old Joshua met me for a morning of fun at Main Event in Avondale recently, he could not wait to get his laser tag pack on and get going. It did not take long for me to realize how competitive this sports fan is.

“I like the Raiders and the Broncos,” Joshua told me. He also loves riding bikes, swimming, and going to the park. After the laser tag beat down, Joshua and I tried out hands at shuffleboard and pool. Joshua was a quick learner.

Joshua is a quick learner.
Joshua is a quick learner.(Arizona's Family)

His adoption recruiter, Jordyn, said he will do well in an active family with older kids, a family with patience. “Parents who are ready to be just really patient with him and give their attention to him,” she explained. “Probably families who have older kids would be the best.”

Joshua does well in school; math is his favorite subject. But he is like many kids and also likes a break once and a while.

To find out how you might become a forever family with Joshua or other Arizona waiting children, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at 602-930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Finding Forever: Meet Joshua
Tillman Scholar continues Navy pilot husband’s legacy of service
Every year, Arizona Painting Company donates $5,000 for a paint job for a person or family and...
Arizona Painting Company goes above and beyond to help families, nonprofits in need
Every year, Arizona Painting Company donates $5,000 for a paint job for a person or family and...
Arizona Painting Company goes above and beyond to help families, nonprofits in need