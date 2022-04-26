Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Phoenix PD working to keep community action officers amid staffing shortages

The Phoenix Police Department is down more than 400 officers.
The Phoenix Police Department is down more than 400 officers.(Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is down more than 400 officers. Specialty officers have even been moved to the streets to patrol. Amid these changes, police chief Jeri Williams is prioritizing positions that work directly with the community daily.

Community action officers act as a liaison between the community and the police department. Unfortunately, because of low staffing, these positions were going to be cut in half. But Williams insisted these officers remain a priority in each precinct.

Mario Lozoya has been a police officer for 17 years. He has been a community action officer for eight years now. “We can really narrow down information to them (the community), with it being factual and them have that personal one-on-one effect,” Lozoya said.

Phoenix police seeking to add over 30 civilian positions amid staff shortage

Lozoya says he gets around 20 calls a day from neighborhood leaders ranging from suspicious sounds, abandoned cars, and even possible drug activity. “We do get some things where people just don’t feel comfortable, saying “I don’t know if this is enough to put a 911 call in,’” Lozoya said.

The department’s CAOs work directly with residents and neighborhood leaders, using social media to communicate.

Right now, there are six officers assigned to each precinct. Due to staffing shortages, the department was going to cut it to three. Williams, however, realized the importance of these roles. Though she couldn’t keep their original number because of staffing, she was able to add back one more spot. Now every precinct will have four CAOs. Because it’s smaller in size, the Central City precinct will have two.

Phoenix councilman Sal DiCiccio says these positions add to the number of eyes on the ground. “They are critical in the city of Phoenix. They are so involved with neighborhoods. They’re able to prevent crime that’s happening in the city of Phoenix,” DiCiccio said.

Phoenix police move specialty officers to patrol as shortage continues

“The more comfortable we can make our community feel interacting with us, the better off we are as a police department,” Lozoya said.

To get ahold of the community action officer in your area, you can call the precinct’s main phone number. If you are unsure which precinct you fall under, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bills on Monday.
Ducey signs bills limiting school masks, vaccination rules
Katie Hobbs changes immigration stance on Title 42, saying to change from it would be disastrous.
Democrat Katie Hobbs changes views, says lifting Title 42 “would be a disaster”
With the Crooks Fire looming, firefighting crews wrapped a historical cabin in foil material in...
Crews use foil material to protect historic log cabin from the Crooks Fire
Anni Foster has withdrawn from the Maricopa County Attorney's Race.
Republican candidate Anni Foster out of Maricopa County attorney’s race