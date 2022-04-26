Your Life
Man who shot a Phoenix officer back in the hospital after a brief visit to jail

Nicholas Cowan
Nicholas Cowan(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Goodman and David Baker
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer earlier this month at a gas station is back in the hospital after briefly being released and booked into jail. Officials released the mug shot Tuesday morning of Nicholas Cody Cowan. The photo shows his hair is messy, and he’s still wearing his hospital gown. On Monday, Cowan was released from the hospital and booked into jail that evening on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges. But during the booking process, officials determined Cowan had to go back to the hospital to be monitored, police said. “He was not officially turned over to (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office) custody before that occurred,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said on Tuesday morning. No other details were released.

Man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer at gas station released from hospital

On April 14, a woman went to a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road and called 911 after she left home and was in a fight with Cowan, police said. While she was talking to officers, Cowan showed up and fired his gun, hitting Officer Denise Bruce-Jones, and shot at another officer, investigators said. Officers returned fire, and Cowan took off. He was on the run for three days until he was found at a Scottsdale rental property. After a standoff, he was taken into custody and driven to the hospital because he was hit during the shootout at the gas station.

Bruce-Jones was moved from the hospital to a rehab facility on Friday. She is a 24-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. She also has a spouse who’s a Phoenix police officer.

Ex-girlfriend worried Nicholas Cowan ‘would kill her’ before shooting Phoenix officer

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

