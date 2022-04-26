Man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer at gas station released from hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who investigators say shot a Phoenix police officer earlier this month at a gas station is out of the hospital. Nicholas Cody Cowan was wheeled out of the hospital on Monday evening and was taken to the Phoenix Police Headquarters in downtown Phoenix. Wearing a yellow hospital gown, Cowan was pushed in a wheelchair from a van into the building. He didn’t say anything and just looked at our cameras a couple of times. Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams had previously said they would use the handcuffs from the injured officer on Cowan when he was taken to jail.

On April 14, a woman went to a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road and called 911 after she left home and was in a fight with Cowan, police said. While she was talking to officers, Cowan showed up and fired his gun, hitting Officer Denise Bruce-Jones, and shot at another officer, investigators said. Officers returned fire and Cowan took off. He was on the run for three days until he was found at a Scottsdale rental property. After a standoff, he was taken into custody and driven to the hospital because he was hit during the shootout at the gas station. He had been in the hospital until Monday.

Bruce-Jones was moved from the hospital to a rehab facility on Friday. She is a 24-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. She also has a spouse who’s a Phoenix police officer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.