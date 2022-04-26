Largest hotel in Arizona to open after 2023 Super Bowl, project doubles in size

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The largest hotel in Arizona that was scheduled to open in Glendale in the fall of 2022 has been delayed. Officials announced the VAI Resort will now open in the late spring of 2023. Previously, project management had predicted the resort would open well before the Super Bowl coming to State Farm Stadium in February 2023.

Now, the resort plans have doubled in size. VAI management explained the delay by saying, “The project and scope of the resort have nearly doubled in size from initial plans with enhanced design features and elevated experiences for guests.” The City of Glendale echoed this statement, saying the large project will bring a significant increase in investment to make it Arizona’s largest hotel and resort.

VAI will feature more than 1,200 luxury hotel suites and rooms, a 52,000 square foot party island, a 360-degree concert stage, 13 fine-dining options, white sand beaches, a tethered hot air balloon, and Caribbean-blue water. The hotel was originally going to have 650 rooms.

The once named Crystal Lagoon resort that was slated to open in Glendale in Fall of 2022 has now been renamed as VAI Resort and will open now in Spring of 2023. (VAI Entertainment)

“Growing up in Arizona, it’s always been my dream to bring some of the best attractions from around the world right to our doorstep,” said Grant Fisher, president of VAI Resort. “As most Arizona residents head out of state in the hot summer months, VAI Resort will bring the beach and refreshing water to their backyard.”

The resort hopes to create more than 1,800 new jobs in Glendale and will enhance the tourism and travel economy of Arizona. Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023.

