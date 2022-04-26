What the highest-paying jobs are in metro Phoenix

EU2017EE // Flickr

#50. Information security analysts

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $109,600

- #33 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,330



National

- Annual mean salary: $113,270

- Employment: 157,220

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#49. Education administrators, postsecondary

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $110,490

- #88 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,940



National

- Annual mean salary: $111,260

- Employment: 155,990

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#48. Database architects

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $110,810

- #64 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 920



National

- Annual mean salary: $121,840

- Employment: 50,440

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Fundraising managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $112,400

- #45 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,400

- Employment: 23,190

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

--- Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr

#46. Hydrologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $114,050

- #8 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200



National

- Annual mean salary: $94,780

- Employment: 6,390

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#45. Software developers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $115,520

- #44 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 26,930



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,990

- Employment: 1,364,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#44. Veterinarians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $117,010

- #49 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,040



National

- Annual mean salary: $109,920

- Employment: 77,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Medical and health services managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $118,390

- #105 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 6,140



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,840

- Employment: 436,770

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#42. Public relations managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $118,930

- #72 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 760



National

- Annual mean salary: $138,000

- Employment: 59,850

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#41. Optometrists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $119,550

- #110 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 760



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,440

- Employment: 38,720

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)

--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

Canva

#40. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $120,290

- #52 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,690



National

- Annual mean salary: $133,310

- Employment: 191,830

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#39. Sales engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $120,870

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 420



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,630

- Employment: 59,550

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

IBM Research // Flickr

#38. Computer network architects

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $120,910

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,450



National

- Annual mean salary: $120,650

- Employment: 168,830

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#36 (tie). Pharmacists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $120,930

- #223 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 4,980



National

- Annual mean salary: $125,690

- Employment: 312,550

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#36 (tie). Physician assistants

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $120,930

- #119 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,380



National

- Annual mean salary: $119,460

- Employment: 132,940

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#35. Nurse practitioners

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $120,980

- #80 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,550



National

- Annual mean salary: $118,040

- Employment: 234,690

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

--- Napa, CA ($184,700)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#34. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $122,950

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $101,020

- Employment: 17,190

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#33. Human resources managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $125,860

- #97 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,130



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,590

- Employment: 166,530

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Canva

#32. Sales managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $126,500

- #141 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 8,280



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,390

- Employment: 453,800

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#31. Industrial production managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $126,880

- #48 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,110



National

- Annual mean salary: $117,780

- Employment: 192,270

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#30. Electronics engineers, except computer

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $128,190

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,780



National

- Annual mean salary: $115,490

- Employment: 107,170

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#29. Purchasing managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $129,210

- #63 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,020



National

- Annual mean salary: $134,590

- Employment: 69,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#28. Computer hardware engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $129,460

- #15 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 280



National

- Annual mean salary: $136,230

- Employment: 73,750

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lawyers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $131,160

- #88 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 9,050



National

- Annual mean salary: $148,030

- Employment: 681,010

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#26. Marketing managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $131,970

- #132 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,230



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,440

- Employment: 278,690

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Pixabay

#25. Compensation and benefits managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $135,860

- #32 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $139,470

- Employment: 15,330

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

Burben // Shutterstock

#24. Air traffic controllers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $137,480

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 210



National

- Annual mean salary: $127,920

- Employment: 21,230

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)

Canva

#23. Financial managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $138,550

- #117 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 9,700



National

- Annual mean salary: $153,460

- Employment: 681,070

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

NTNU // Flickr

#22. Natural sciences managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $141,020

- #42 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220



National

- Annual mean salary: $156,110

- Employment: 74,760

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

IBM Research // Flickr

#21. Aerospace engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $147,110

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,000



National

- Annual mean salary: $122,970

- Employment: 56,640

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

--- Boulder, CO ($148,990)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#20. Chemical engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $152,820

- #3 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $121,840

- Employment: 24,180

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

--- Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

#19. Nuclear engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $153,790

- #1 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $121,760

- Employment: 12,670

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)

--- Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)

--- Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)

Canva

#18. Podiatrists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $155,880

- #22 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170



National

- Annual mean salary: $158,380

- Employment: 8,840

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Computer and information systems managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $157,960

- #38 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 9,270



National

- Annual mean salary: $162,930

- Employment: 485,190

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Pixabay

#16. Architectural and engineering managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $161,340

- #41 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,410



National

- Annual mean salary: $158,970

- Employment: 187,100

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#15. Chief executives

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $169,010

- #239 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,190



National

- Annual mean salary: $213,020

- Employment: 200,480

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Canva

#14. Nurse anesthetists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $178,400

- #79 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 230



National

- Annual mean salary: $202,470

- Employment: 43,950

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Springfield, IL ($298,890)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

Canva

#13. Dentists, general

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $182,530

- #84 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,310



National

- Annual mean salary: $167,160

- Employment: 108,680

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)

--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

indukas // Shutterstock

#12. Physicists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $195,300

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50



National

- Annual mean salary: $151,580

- Employment: 20,020

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

Canva

#11. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $197,820

- #15 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,530



National

- Annual mean salary: $198,190

- Employment: 81,310

- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Computer and information research scientists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $202,020

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $142,650

- Employment: 30,840

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

Canva

#9. Pediatricians, general

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $204,590

- #43 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 670



National

- Annual mean salary: $198,420

- Employment: 33,620

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

Canva

#8. Family medicine physicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $221,250

- #183 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,010



National

- Annual mean salary: $235,930

- Employment: 102,930

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)

--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#7. Physicians, pathologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $271,380

- #19 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $267,180

- Employment: 11,010

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)

--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)

--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#6. Psychiatrists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $293,820

- #17 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 410



National

- Annual mean salary: $249,760

- Employment: 25,520

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

Canva

#5. General internal medicine physicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $299,300

- #27 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $242,190

- Employment: 58,260

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Rockford, IL ($359,200)

--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

--- Sumter, SC ($334,810)

Canva

#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $321,790

- #19 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available



National

- Annual mean salary: $296,210

- Employment: 21,570

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

--- Modesto, CA ($362,780)

Canva

#3. Anesthesiologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $332,670

- #13 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,010



National

- Annual mean salary: $331,190

- Employment: 31,130

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Billings, MT ($367,320)

--- Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)

--- Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#2. Dermatologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $349,550

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180



National

- Annual mean salary: $302,740

- Employment: 9,230

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $354,310

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390



National

- Annual mean salary: $306,220

- Employment: 16,260

- Entry level education requirements: nan

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)

--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)

