What the highest-paying jobs are in metro Phoenix
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Phoenix, the annual mean wage is $56,610 or 2.8% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $354,310. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Information security analysts
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $109,600
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,330
National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#49. Education administrators, postsecondary
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $110,490
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,940
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,260
- Employment: 155,990
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
#48. Database architects
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $110,810
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 920
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 50,440
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#47. Fundraising managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,400
- Employment: 23,190
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
--- Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
#46. Hydrologists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $114,050
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,780
- Employment: 6,390
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#45. Software developers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $115,520
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 26,930
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#44. Veterinarians
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $117,010
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,040
National
- Annual mean salary: $109,920
- Employment: 77,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
#43. Medical and health services managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $118,390
- #105 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,140
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#42. Public relations managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $118,930
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760
National
- Annual mean salary: $138,000
- Employment: 59,850
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)
#41. Optometrists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $119,550
- #110 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440
- Employment: 38,720
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)
#40. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,290
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,690
National
- Annual mean salary: $133,310
- Employment: 191,830
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
#39. Sales engineers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,870
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,630
- Employment: 59,550
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
#38. Computer network architects
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,910
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,450
National
- Annual mean salary: $120,650
- Employment: 168,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#36 (tie). Pharmacists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,930
- #223 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,980
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,690
- Employment: 312,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#36 (tie). Physician assistants
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,930
- #119 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,380
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,460
- Employment: 132,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#35. Nurse practitioners
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,980
- #80 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,550
National
- Annual mean salary: $118,040
- Employment: 234,690
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
--- Napa, CA ($184,700)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#34. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $122,950
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $101,020
- Employment: 17,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#33. Human resources managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $125,860
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,130
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#32. Sales managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $126,500
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,280
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#31. Industrial production managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $126,880
- #48 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#30. Electronics engineers, except computer
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $128,190
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,780
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,490
- Employment: 107,170
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#29. Purchasing managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $129,210
- #63 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,020
National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#28. Computer hardware engineers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $129,460
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $136,230
- Employment: 73,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#27. Lawyers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $131,160
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,050
National
- Annual mean salary: $148,030
- Employment: 681,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#26. Marketing managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $131,970
- #132 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,230
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#25. Compensation and benefits managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $135,860
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $139,470
- Employment: 15,330
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#24. Air traffic controllers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $137,480
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $127,920
- Employment: 21,230
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)
#23. Financial managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $138,550
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,700
National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#22. Natural sciences managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $141,020
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#21. Aerospace engineers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $147,110
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,000
National
- Annual mean salary: $122,970
- Employment: 56,640
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
--- Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#20. Chemical engineers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $152,820
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 24,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
--- Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#19. Nuclear engineers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $153,790
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $121,760
- Employment: 12,670
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)
--- Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)
#18. Podiatrists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $155,880
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,380
- Employment: 8,840
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
#17. Computer and information systems managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $157,960
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,270
National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#16. Architectural and engineering managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $161,340
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,410
National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#15. Chief executives
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $169,010
- #239 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,190
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
#14. Nurse anesthetists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $178,400
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $202,470
- Employment: 43,950
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Springfield, IL ($298,890)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
#13. Dentists, general
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $182,530
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,310
National
- Annual mean salary: $167,160
- Employment: 108,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)
--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
#12. Physicists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $195,300
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $151,580
- Employment: 20,020
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
#11. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $197,820
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,530
National
- Annual mean salary: $198,190
- Employment: 81,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)
#10. Computer and information research scientists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $202,020
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $142,650
- Employment: 30,840
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#9. Pediatricians, general
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $204,590
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670
National
- Annual mean salary: $198,420
- Employment: 33,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
#8. Family medicine physicians
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $221,250
- #183 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,010
National
- Annual mean salary: $235,930
- Employment: 102,930
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)
--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
#7. Physicians, pathologists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $271,380
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $267,180
- Employment: 11,010
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)
--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)
#6. Psychiatrists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $293,820
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $249,760
- Employment: 25,520
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
#5. General internal medicine physicians
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $299,300
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $242,190
- Employment: 58,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Rockford, IL ($359,200)
--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
--- Sumter, SC ($334,810)
#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $321,790
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $296,210
- Employment: 21,570
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
--- Modesto, CA ($362,780)
#3. Anesthesiologists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $332,670
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,010
National
- Annual mean salary: $331,190
- Employment: 31,130
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($367,320)
--- Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
--- Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)
#2. Dermatologists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $349,550
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $302,740
- Employment: 9,230
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)
#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $354,310
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $306,220
- Employment: 16,260
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)
