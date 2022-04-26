Your Life
What the highest-paying jobs are in metro Phoenix

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area.
By Stacker
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Phoenix, the annual mean wage is $56,610 or 2.8% lower than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $354,310. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

EU2017EE // Flickr

#50. Information security analysts

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $109,600
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,330

National
- Annual mean salary: $113,270
- Employment: 157,220
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#49. Education administrators, postsecondary

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $110,490
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,940

National
- Annual mean salary: $111,260
- Employment: 155,990
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
--- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
--- Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#48. Database architects

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $110,810
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 920

National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 50,440
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Fundraising managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240

National
- Annual mean salary: $119,400
- Employment: 23,190
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
--- Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

U.S. Geological Survey // Flickr

#46. Hydrologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $114,050
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200

National
- Annual mean salary: $94,780
- Employment: 6,390
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#45. Software developers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $115,520
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 26,930

National
- Annual mean salary: $120,990
- Employment: 1,364,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#44. Veterinarians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $117,010
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,040

National
- Annual mean salary: $109,920
- Employment: 77,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Medical and health services managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $118,390
- #105 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,140

National
- Annual mean salary: $119,840
- Employment: 436,770
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#42. Public relations managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $118,930
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760

National
- Annual mean salary: $138,000
- Employment: 59,850
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
--- Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#41. Optometrists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $119,550
- #110 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760

National
- Annual mean salary: $125,440
- Employment: 38,720
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Wilmington, NC ($198,370)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($172,190)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($169,140)

Canva

#40. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,290
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,690

National
- Annual mean salary: $133,310
- Employment: 191,830
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
--- Jackson, MS ($202,690)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#39. Sales engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,870
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420

National
- Annual mean salary: $118,630
- Employment: 59,550
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

IBM Research // Flickr

#38. Computer network architects

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,910
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,450

National
- Annual mean salary: $120,650
- Employment: 168,830
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
--- Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#36 (tie). Pharmacists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,930
- #223 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,980

National
- Annual mean salary: $125,690
- Employment: 312,550
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#36 (tie). Physician assistants

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,930
- #119 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,380

National
- Annual mean salary: $119,460
- Employment: 132,940
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
--- Panama City, FL ($165,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#35. Nurse practitioners

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $120,980
- #80 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,550

National
- Annual mean salary: $118,040
- Employment: 234,690
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
--- Napa, CA ($184,700)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#34. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $122,950
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280

National
- Annual mean salary: $101,020
- Employment: 17,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#33. Human resources managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $125,860
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,130

National
- Annual mean salary: $136,590
- Employment: 166,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Canva

#32. Sales managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $126,500
- #141 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,280

National
- Annual mean salary: $142,390
- Employment: 453,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
--- Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#31. Industrial production managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $126,880
- #48 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,110

National
- Annual mean salary: $117,780
- Employment: 192,270
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
--- Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#30. Electronics engineers, except computer

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $128,190
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,780

National
- Annual mean salary: $115,490
- Employment: 107,170
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#29. Purchasing managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $129,210
- #63 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,020

National
- Annual mean salary: $134,590
- Employment: 69,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#28. Computer hardware engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $129,460
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280

National
- Annual mean salary: $136,230
- Employment: 73,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lawyers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $131,160
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,050

National
- Annual mean salary: $148,030
- Employment: 681,010
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#26. Marketing managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $131,970
- #132 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,230

National
- Annual mean salary: $153,440
- Employment: 278,690
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Pixabay

#25. Compensation and benefits managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $135,860
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230

National
- Annual mean salary: $139,470
- Employment: 15,330
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

Burben // Shutterstock

#24. Air traffic controllers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $137,480
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210

National
- Annual mean salary: $127,920
- Employment: 21,230
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)

Canva

#23. Financial managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $138,550
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,700

National
- Annual mean salary: $153,460
- Employment: 681,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

NTNU // Flickr

#22. Natural sciences managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $141,020
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $156,110
- Employment: 74,760
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

IBM Research // Flickr

#21. Aerospace engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $147,110
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,000

National
- Annual mean salary: $122,970
- Employment: 56,640
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
--- Boulder, CO ($148,990)

Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#20. Chemical engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $152,820
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $121,840
- Employment: 24,180
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
--- Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

#19. Nuclear engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $153,790
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $121,760
- Employment: 12,670
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)
--- Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)
--- Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)

Canva

#18. Podiatrists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $155,880
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $158,380
- Employment: 8,840
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Computer and information systems managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $157,960
- #38 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,270

National
- Annual mean salary: $162,930
- Employment: 485,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Pixabay

#16. Architectural and engineering managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $161,340
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,410

National
- Annual mean salary: $158,970
- Employment: 187,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
--- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#15. Chief executives

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $169,010
- #239 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,190

National
- Annual mean salary: $213,020
- Employment: 200,480
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
--- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

Canva

#14. Nurse anesthetists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $178,400
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230

National
- Annual mean salary: $202,470
- Employment: 43,950
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Springfield, IL ($298,890)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

Canva

#13. Dentists, general

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $182,530
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,310

National
- Annual mean salary: $167,160
- Employment: 108,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Manchester, NH ($276,510)
--- Salinas, CA ($234,410)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

indukas // Shutterstock

#12. Physicists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $195,300
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $151,580
- Employment: 20,020
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

Canva

#11. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $197,820
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,530

National
- Annual mean salary: $198,190
- Employment: 81,310
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Computer and information research scientists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $202,020
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $142,650
- Employment: 30,840
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

Canva

#9. Pediatricians, general

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $204,590
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670

National
- Annual mean salary: $198,420
- Employment: 33,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

Canva

#8. Family medicine physicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $221,250
- #183 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,010

National
- Annual mean salary: $235,930
- Employment: 102,930
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Coeur d'Alene, ID ($336,820)
--- Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
--- Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#7. Physicians, pathologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $271,380
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $267,180
- Employment: 11,010
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)
--- Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)
--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#6. Psychiatrists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $293,820
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410

National
- Annual mean salary: $249,760
- Employment: 25,520
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

Canva

#5. General internal medicine physicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $299,300
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $242,190
- Employment: 58,260
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Rockford, IL ($359,200)
--- Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
--- Sumter, SC ($334,810)

Canva

#4. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $321,790
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $296,210
- Employment: 21,570
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
--- Modesto, CA ($362,780)

Canva

#3. Anesthesiologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $332,670
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,010

National
- Annual mean salary: $331,190
- Employment: 31,130
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($367,320)
--- Tallahassee, FL ($363,190)
--- Fort Wayne, IN ($358,430)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#2. Dermatologists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $349,550
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $302,740
- Employment: 9,230
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#1. Orthopedic surgeons, except pediatric

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $354,310
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390

National
- Annual mean salary: $306,220
- Employment: 16,260
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($366,650)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($364,290)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($354,880)

