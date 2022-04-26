Gov. Doug Ducey signs two bills that help advocate for victims’ rights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey has signed two bills supporting victims’ rights in a ceremony that coincided with the start of Arizona Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is April 24-30.

Fighting antisemitism

Rep. Leo Biasicci of Lake Havasu City sponsored H.B. 2675, which requires the Arizona Department of Public Safety to “collect information about criminal offenses that reveal any evidence of prejudice based on antisemitism,” according to a news release from Ducey’s office. It will also add the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism to the Arizona statute.

Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.

“Antisemitism remains a serious problem in our state and around the country,” Ducey said at the signing ceremony. “I’m hopeful this legislation will help us fight antisemitism. We must continue to do all we can to protect Arizonans from antisemitism and ensure those of the Jewish faith are treated with respect, dignity, and humanity.” According to Ducey’s office, there were 733 acts of antisemitism nationwide in 2021, 34 of which happened in Arizona.

“Strengthen emergency orders of protection”

The other bill celebrated in Monday’s ceremony, H.B. 2604, was signed into law Friday. That measure makes orders of protection effective for longer to give crime victims more time “to take measures for safety.”

“We want to ensure all victims can receive support in every corner of our state,” Ducey said. “The bill in front of us is the latest action we’re taking to protect Arizonans who are victims of crime. With this law, victims can feel safe and secure for longer without having to repeat the same judicial process.”

“Victims of a crime should feel protected by their state and not live in fear for their safety,” said Rep. Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix, who sponsored the bill. “It was an honor to sponsor a bill that defends victims’ rights and helps to secure their safety.”

Arizona Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The governor’s office says Arizona was one of the first states to establish a victims’ bill of rights “to preserve and protect victims’ rights to justice and due process.”

