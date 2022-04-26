Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Gov. Doug Ducey signs two bills that help advocate for victims’ rights

File photo of Gov. Doug Ducey.
File photo of Gov. Doug Ducey.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey has signed two bills supporting victims’ rights in a ceremony that coincided with the start of Arizona Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is April 24-30.

Fighting antisemitism

Rep. Leo Biasicci of Lake Havasu City sponsored H.B. 2675, which requires the Arizona Department of Public Safety to “collect information about criminal offenses that reveal any evidence of prejudice based on antisemitism,” according to a news release from Ducey’s office. It will also add the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism to the Arizona statute.

“Antisemitism remains a serious problem in our state and around the country,” Ducey said at the signing ceremony. “I’m hopeful this legislation will help us fight antisemitism. We must continue to do all we can to protect Arizonans from antisemitism and ensure those of the Jewish faith are treated with respect, dignity, and humanity.” According to Ducey’s office, there were 733 acts of antisemitism nationwide in 2021, 34 of which happened in Arizona.

“Strengthen emergency orders of protection”

The other bill celebrated in Monday’s ceremony, H.B. 2604, was signed into law Friday. That measure makes orders of protection effective for longer to give crime victims more time “to take measures for safety.”

“We want to ensure all victims can receive support in every corner of our state,” Ducey said. “The bill in front of us is the latest action we’re taking to protect Arizonans who are victims of crime. With this law, victims can feel safe and secure for longer without having to repeat the same judicial process.”

“Victims of a crime should feel protected by their state and not live in fear for their safety,” said Rep. Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix, who sponsored the bill. “It was an honor to sponsor a bill that defends victims’ rights and helps to secure their safety.”

Arizona Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The governor’s office says Arizona was one of the first states to establish a victims’ bill of rights “to preserve and protect victims’ rights to justice and due process.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix librarian encourages students to love to read
Phoenix librarian encourages students to love reading
FORECAST: Temperatures are heating up around the Valley
Crews working to protect historic log cabin from Crooks Fire
Daniel Robinson went missing from a Buckeye job site last summer.
Father of missing Buckeye geologist Daniel Robinson pauses desert searches