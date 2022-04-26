Your Life
Father of missing Buckeye geologist Daniel Robinson pauses desert searches

Daniel Robinson went missing from a Buckeye job site last summer.
Daniel Robinson went missing from a Buckeye job site last summer.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The father of a geologist who went missing in Buckeye last summer is temporarily pausing search efforts to find his son. David Robinson, the father of Daniel Robinson, tweeted on Monday night that desert search parties would be on hold due to budget restraints.

“I will not stop searching and will continue to do so. I want those who search with me to have a safer environment, better equipment, and complete organization while looking. I love each one of them and hope to see my extended family when I resume my search. Pray for me,” the tweet read.

Daniel Robinson’s family holds vigil at the Arizona Capitol

He has been vocal about the search for his son Daniel since he went missing over 10 months ago. David tweeted the pauses will be able to let the group restructure search efforts. Previously, he tweeted a video of a search on April 17, saying additional volunteers had come out to search for his son. He and other volunteers have scoured the Buckeye desert near Daniel’s job site for months. In early March, family and friends held a candlelight ceremony for Daniel in front of the Arizona State Capitol.

Daniel was working at a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road on June 23 when he vanished. His father reported him missing later that night. His car and some belongings were found about a month later. At the end of July, human remains were found, but DNA results showed that it wasn’t him. In December, the family expanded the search to Phoenix and Goodyear.

