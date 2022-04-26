Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Cooler temperatures and some wind ahead for Arizona the rest of the week

Look for highs around 94 on Wednesday for metro Phoenix and around 90 on Thursday and Friday.
By Meteorologist Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high in Phoenix for Tuesday was 99 degrees, so we still haven’t had that first 100 yet. That’s okay with us. The rest of this week we’ll see temperatures come down a bit and with storms passing to the north of Arizona, we’re going to start picking up some winds in northern Arizona again. As a result, Fire Weather alerts have been issued starting at noon on Wednesday for portions of Arizona. Thursday will probably be even windier in northern AZ and across the state.

It was pretty hazy around the Valley on Tuesday. Much of that was from high clouds but also some of the smoke filtering south from the Crooks Fire south of Prescott. We expect that smoke to be swept out of the Valley by late tomorrow but it could return by next weekend. In the meantime, much of northern and eastern Arizona will be dealing with smoke the rest of the week.

Look for highs around 94 on Wednesday for metro Phoenix and around 90 on Thursday and Friday. We’ll be a bit warmer for the weekend and into early next week with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Warm and sunny for rest of the week, highs in mid-90s
Warm and sunny for rest of the week, highs in mid-90s
Temperatures are heating up around the Valley with highs at around 99.
Temperatures heating up around the Valley
High-pressure overhead will help our high temps climb to around 99 degrees later today. It is...
FORECAST: Flirting with triple-digits ahead of cool-down in Phoenix
Following our mild weekend, look for sunshine and warmer weather today, with a Valley high of...
Could we see 100 degrees in the Phoenix area on Tuesday?