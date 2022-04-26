Your Life
Child riding bicycle seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Goodyear

The child was riding their bike when they were hit in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Cotton Lane just before 3 p.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon. The child was riding their bike when they were hit in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Cotton Lane just before 3 p.m.

Police are searching for a white Ford pickup truck with damage to the right front headlight. The driver is a Hispanic man who was wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt, according to officers. Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to call Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

The severity of the child’s injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

