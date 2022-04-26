Child riding bicycle seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a hit-and-run in Goodyear on Tuesday afternoon. The child was riding their bike when they were hit in a neighborhood near Elliot Road and Cotton Lane just before 3 p.m.

Police are searching for a white Ford pickup truck with damage to the right front headlight. The driver is a Hispanic man who was wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt, according to officers. Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to call Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

The severity of the child’s injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

GYPD seek info: A hit & run collision involving a bike occurred approx 2:45pm today area of 182nd Dr. and San Gabriel. Any info call 623-932-1220. Suspect vehicle: white full size Ford Pick Up truck, right front head light damage. Driver Hispanic male wearing L/S orange shirt. pic.twitter.com/e7WVqTGfMU — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.