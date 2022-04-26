Bomb threat hoax leads to panic, fear at Boulder Creek High School

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A bomb threat at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem led to a chaotic scene of students running off campus to safety last Thursday. The school was put on lockdown to investigate the threat while hundreds of students were in the cafeteria for lunch.

“I went to like go find like anyone that I knew in the cafeteria and a teacher came up to me, and they’re saying like this isn’t a drill, everyone needs to stay safe,” said one sophomore.

Then, everything took a turn, and fear set in.

“Kids were like popping like loud bags of chips, which echoed in the cafeteria so it sounded like gunshots and then they saw people running so everyone just started running, and it caused like mass panic, so everyone was falling on top of each other, food was everywhere, tables were falling, and everyone just thought it was a shooter,” the sophomore said.

“Kids started barricading doors, popping chip bags inside the lunchroom and popping milk cartoons in the lunchroom, and it made loud noises, and a kid yelled, ‘shooter! Shooter! Shooter!’ which set everybody off, and everybody ran for the gates and jumped,” said a freshman.

A mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, said her child texted her saying there was a shooter.

“I learned about what happened when my child started sending me a series of frantic texts, explaining there was a lockdown, they were scared, they didn’t know what to do, and that turned into an evacuation,” she said. “My child was running and saying they couldn’t find anyone, that they didn’t know what to do, that there was a shooter on campus or something had happened. “My child had very little information as to what exactly was occurring and what the actual plan was, but was fearful and kept saying that they didn’t want to die and they didn’t understand what to do, and they were afraid.”

The mother said her child was in a classroom being evacuated, but once students saw everyone running, they also ran. “It wasn’t until they got outside and everybody was running in every direction, and administrators or at least adults there--teachers and other adults--were yelling at children to go, to run,” she said.

During the chaos, several students were injured, according to witnesses. “I know a lot of kids that were in the cafeteria were getting trampled like stepped on; I know I got fallen on,” said the sophomore. “I’ve seen people with bruises, cuts from the fences, I’ve seen torn clothing.”

Once the bomb threat was confirmed a hoax and the lockdown was lifted, the principal sent a letter home to parents along with an automated phone call. “During today’s lockdown and partial evacuation, some students elected to run off-campus, which is dangerous behavior and could put them in potential harm’s way,” said the automated call.

The principal urged parents to talk to their students about staying on campus and following instructions during events such as a lockdown.

This response from Boulder Creek High School did not sit well with parents or students. “I thought it was extremely dismissive and indicative of what continues to be this culture of dismissing the children’s thoughts, perspectives, discrediting any information that they bring forward,” one parent said.

“There’s kind of this automatic perspective that the children are somehow operating out of a place of deviance or malice. I can tell you that for the overwhelming majority of kids who feared for their lives, the last thing they were thinking was today was the day they were going to suddenly become delinquents and skip school. It was a place of fear.”

Over the weekend, the principal sent another email to parents saying she did not have all of the information at the time of her initial response.

“The information that took much longer to thoroughly understand until after investigating and speaking to parents, staff, and students on Thursday evening and throughout the day Friday is that there were events and circumstances that prevented students from hearing and understanding directions on the PA within the cafeteria which led to a situation that caused panic and fear. I apologize to our students and parents that we did not understand the entire picture when I sent the initial communication. My intention was to communicate what occurred with the initial threat situation that caused the lockdown and to remind families the importance of following lockdown procedures. There is absolutely no blame for our students in their response to the immediate circumstances they faced that day. I also commend our students that helped their peers seek safety and those that worked to calm and support their peers. I am so proud of the students that showed kindness, selflessness, and caring.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.