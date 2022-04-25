Woman dead, man injured in shooting at West Phoenix apartment complex

Your Life
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a West Phoenix apartment complex late Sunday evening.

Phoenix police say multiple gunshots were reported around 11:15 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, south of Glendale Avenue. When officers arrived on that scene, they found 43-year-old Tokeita Johnson and an unidentified man; both had been shot.

Police say it was a chaotic scene. “Multiple onlookers were yelling and ignoring officers’ commands,” according to the Phoenix Police Department. After officers secured the area, Phoenix paramedics pronounced Johnson dead. The man’s injuries reportedly were not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but there are no suspects in custody and no available suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

