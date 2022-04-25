Your Life
Warmer week ahead for Arizona

Following our mild weekend, look for sunshine and warmer weather today, with a Valley high of 94 degrees.
By April Warnecke
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hot week is ahead for Arizona, with more dangerous fire weather on the way.

Following our mild weekend, look for sunshine and warmer weather today, with a Valley high of 94 degrees. That’s six degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds should be easterly and light, generally between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

In the high country, look for fairly light winds today as well, also out of the southeast. Tomorrow, winds are expected to increase across the state, thanks to a backdoor cold front moving in from New Mexico. This will lead to southwesterly winds that could gust up to 35 miles per hour in the mountains. In the Valley, look for breezy easterly winds up to 15 miles per hour Tuesday.

Another round of potentially even windier weather arrives Thursday. Relative humidity is expected to drop as well on Thursday, making for a day of dangerous fire conditions.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week as high pressure also builds over our region. The Valley will flirt with the triple digits, with an official forecast high of 99 degrees. Temperatures moderate to the low 90s by the end of the workweek. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

