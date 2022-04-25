Your Life
Tunnel Fire containment jumps to 15%, size holding at just over 21,000 acres

Tunnel Fire
Tunnel Fire(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tunnel Fire burning near Flagstaff is about 15% contained and the size is roughly 21,216 acres, Pacific Northwest Incident Management told Arizona’s Family Monday morning The containment update comes a day after the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation orders for the area. The battle on the firelines, however, is far from over.

Evacuations lifted for Tunnel Fire; US 89 reopens

More than 350 firefighters are assigned to the Tunnel Fire, which started just over a week ago. Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Thursday as the fire caused devastation throughout portions of Coconino County.

Over the weekend, Coconino County posted photos from Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument on Facebook, showing “significant damage” to the maintenance area because of the fire. The Tunnel Fire has burned 30 homes and destroyed outbuildings on dozens of properties.

Firefighters rescue domesticated pig found in Tunnel Fire area

The US 89 also reopened around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The road in that area was closed for about a week, forcing travelers to make a detour of 80miles or more through Leupp on the Navajo Nation or the Grand Canyon.

