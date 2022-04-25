Phoenix Suns looking to increase series lead over the Pelicans in Game 4

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Suns are looking to increase their series lead in their first-round playoff match-up against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 Sunday night. It is the second scheduled away game of the series. The Suns won Game 1 at home but lost the second game after star guard Devin Booker left with a hamstring injury with less than 5 minutes to go in the third quarter. Booker was projected to miss Games 3 and 4.

The Suns bounced back in Game 3 in New Orleans, with Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul stepping up to lead the Suns to victory. Paul put up 20 points in the fourth quarter alone. The Suns tipped off against the Pelicans for Game 4 in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. Thousands of dedicated Suns fans gathered at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to watch the game on the jumbotron inside and support their team even from over 1,500 miles away! The Pelicans maintained a lead over the Suns throughout most of the first half, but the Suns took the lead 51 to 49 heading into halftime.

Regardless of who wins, the Suns will be back at home to face the Pelicans in Game 5 on Tuesday. It’s unclear if Booker will return for Game 5.

