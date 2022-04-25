Your Life
One of two Red Bull planes crashes during pilot swap stunt near Eloy

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of two Red Bull planes crashed in the Arizona desert during an attempted pilot swap stunt. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, one of the two single-engine planes used in the stunt crashed after it spun out of control during the demonstration. The plane reportedly crashed west of Eloy.

Officials say the pilot was able to land safely using their parachute. The other plane was able to land safely after the other pilot regained control. The FAA said in a statement that it denied Red Bull’s request for an exemption from FAA regulations regarding the safe operation of an aircraft. It claimed in the denial letter that the demonstration was not in the public interest to allow the event, that the flight would impact safety and that “there is no public interest in granting the exemption request.”

The FAA said its agency is investigating the crash.

