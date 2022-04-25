Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he’ll seek reelection

FILE - Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez arrives for an event with first lady Jill Biden,...
FILE - Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez arrives for an event with first lady Jill Biden, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Nez announced in April 2022 he is seeking a second term in office. Nez's term as the tribe's top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. He announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool, File)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHONTO, ARIZONA (AP) - Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he’ll seek a second term in office. Nez’s term as the tribe’s top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. He announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto.

He highlighted his administration’s handling of COVID-19 and says he wants to ensure that plans to rebuild the economy and extend power and water lines continue. A handful of others have said they’ll seek the position. The deadline for presidential hopefuls to file for the job is May 4. The primary election is in August.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kari Lake, right, and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, left, alleged that the...
Lake, Finchem want to ban Arizona’s vote tabulating machines
A voter heads to a cast their vote in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Arizona Secretary of State candidates weigh in on state’s election system
Under the new law, tax rates for most taxpayers would drop to a flat 2.5%, and revenue would be...
Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts
Arizona's Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers was named a Profile in Courage award recipient...
Arizona House speaker receives award for refusing to overturn 2020 election results