Man hospitalized after being hit by a train in Phoenix
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a train Sunday night in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. Police say that the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the man getting hit by the train.
