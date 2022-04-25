Your Life
Man hospitalized after being hit by a train in Phoenix

One man is in the hospital after being hit by a train in the area of 35th Avenue and Indian...
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a train in the area of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a train Sunday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. Police say that the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the man getting hit by the train.

