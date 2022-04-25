Your Life
Lake, Finchem want to ban Arizona’s vote tabulating machines

Kari Lake, right, and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, left, alleged that the...
Kari Lake, right, and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, left, alleged that the vote-counting machines used in Arizona aren’t reliable.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Two Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have asked a court to bar the use of machines in tabulating ballots in the November midterm elections and instead have them counted by hand.

The lawsuit filed Friday by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem against Democratic Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs alleged that the vote-counting machines used in Arizona aren’t reliable. The civil complaint repeats unfounded allegations about the security of such machines in the state.

