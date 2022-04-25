Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Crooks Fire nearly a quarter contained, burning over 3,900 acres

Some evacuees allowed to go home
The Crooks Fire near Prescott has forced many residents to evacuate.
The Crooks Fire near Prescott has forced many residents to evacuate.(Arizona's Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Prescott National Forest confirms that the Crooks Fire is 22% contained and has burned about 3,914 acres as of Monday morning.

According to a news release from Prescott National Forest and InciWeb, winds pushed the fire south Sunday night, remaining active near Ash Creek. The priority for crews will be in Ash Creek. The crews will be working to control last night’s growth and building a direct line from Yankee Doodle Peak toward Senator Highway.

Firefighters make progress on Crooks Fire as it grows to nearly 3,100 acres

In other areas of the fire, if weather conditions are good, crews will be working to prevent any additional fire spread to the northwest up into Lookout Mountain and Dosoris Canyon. The weather conditions are expected to be dry, with afternoon humidity of 5% to 10%. Fire managers say Monday’s wind will be “slight, mostly terrain driven and will vary throughout the day in both direction and speed.”

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said part of Walker Road will open around 3 p.m. on Monday for evacuated residents. People evacuated from Walker Road just north of milepost 10 and west of Big Bug Mesa, will be allowed back into their homes. More details can be found here for residents and what they can expect when returning home.

For any updates on closures, visit the Prescott National Forest website here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen and young woman killed in shooting at a Casa Grande apartment
3 On Your Side Podcast preview: Scammers targeting future college students
3 On Your Side Podcast preview: Scammers targeting future college students
Tunnel Fire
Tunnel Fire containment jumps to 15%, size holding at just over 21,000 acres
Firefighters making progress on Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff