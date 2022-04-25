Crooks Fire nearly a quarter contained, burning over 3,900 acres

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Prescott National Forest confirms that the Crooks Fire is 22% contained and has burned about 3,914 acres as of Monday morning.

According to a news release from Prescott National Forest and InciWeb, winds pushed the fire south Sunday night, remaining active near Ash Creek. The priority for crews will be in Ash Creek. The crews will be working to control last night’s growth and building a direct line from Yankee Doodle Peak toward Senator Highway.

In other areas of the fire, if weather conditions are good, crews will be working to prevent any additional fire spread to the northwest up into Lookout Mountain and Dosoris Canyon. The weather conditions are expected to be dry, with afternoon humidity of 5% to 10%. Fire managers say Monday’s wind will be “slight, mostly terrain driven and will vary throughout the day in both direction and speed.”

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said part of Walker Road will open around 3 p.m. on Monday for evacuated residents. People evacuated from Walker Road just north of milepost 10 and west of Big Bug Mesa, will be allowed back into their homes. More details can be found here for residents and what they can expect when returning home.

For any updates on closures, visit the Prescott National Forest website here .

