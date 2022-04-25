Could we see 100 degrees in the Phoenix area on Tuesday?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There will still be some light smoke in the air from the Crooks Fire south of Prescott. Although the fire is 22% contained, there’s still a fair amount of backburning going on, and that’s the smoke we’re seeing around the Valley. The same ridge of high pressure pushing some of the wildfire smoke into the Valley also brings warmer than normal temperatures. And with the ridge centering up on Arizona Tuesday, we could make a run to 100 degrees at the airport for the first time in 2022. However, we’re not going to put that in the forecast. The movement of high clouds into the area should stop that heating just shy of 100. But don’t be surprised when a couple of temperatures gauges in central Arizona get to 100.

After that, we’ll cool down the rest of the week as another storm passes to the north, bringing some breezes and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. We might even get a day with a high in the 80s before we pop back into the 90s for next weekend.

No rain is in the forecast. It hasn’t rained in Phoenix since March 29 at Sky Harbor Airport.

