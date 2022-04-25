Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Could we see 100 degrees in the Phoenix area on Tuesday?

Following our mild weekend, look for sunshine and warmer weather today, with a Valley high of...
Following our mild weekend, look for sunshine and warmer weather today, with a Valley high of 94 degrees.
By Royal Norman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There will still be some light smoke in the air from the Crooks Fire south of Prescott. Although the fire is 22% contained, there’s still a fair amount of backburning going on, and that’s the smoke we’re seeing around the Valley. The same ridge of high pressure pushing some of the wildfire smoke into the Valley also brings warmer than normal temperatures. And with the ridge centering up on Arizona Tuesday, we could make a run to 100 degrees at the airport for the first time in 2022. However, we’re not going to put that in the forecast. The movement of high clouds into the area should stop that heating just shy of 100. But don’t be surprised when a couple of temperatures gauges in central Arizona get to 100.

After that, we’ll cool down the rest of the week as another storm passes to the north, bringing some breezes and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday. We might even get a day with a high in the 80s before we pop back into the 90s for next weekend.

No rain is in the forecast. It hasn’t rained in Phoenix since March 29 at Sky Harbor Airport.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After a mild weekend with lighter winds, look for sunshine and warmer weather today, with a...
Warmer week ahead for Arizona
Following our mild weekend, look for sunshine and warmer weather today, with a Valley high of...
FORECAST: Warmer weekend ahead for Arizona
By Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90s across the valley, jumping to the upper 90s by...
Weather to stay dry, warm, and windy this coming week
By Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90s across the valley, jumping to the upper 90s by...
Sunny week ahead, breeziness coming Thursday