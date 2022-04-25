Beatles tribute band RAIN coming to ASU Gammage for one night only

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gammage Auditorium at Arizona State University Gammage is hosting “RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles” on Wednesday. The special tribute is in honor of “Abbey Road” and features some of the best hits from The Beatles.

ASU Gammage describes the show as a “mind-blowing performance [that] takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event.” The performance includes LED high-definition screens and more that RAIN used on their 2021 tour, where they brought the “Abbey Road” album to life. The Associated Press calls it “the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.”

“Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that’s as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!”

If you never had a chance to see The Beatles, this is a great way to honor them and their music. If you want ticket information, visit ASU Gammage’s website here. ASU Gammage is located at 1200 S. Forest Avenue in Tempe. the show isWednesay at 7:30 p.m.

