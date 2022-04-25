Your Life
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found in backyard Phoenix pool

CPR was being performed on the boy before firefighters arrived.
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is in the hospital after he was found in a backyard pool in north Phoenix on Monday afternoon. Fire crews were called out to a home near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. That’s where they found a 3-year-old boy who had been pulled out of a pool by family. He was breathing on his own but was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.

His family says the boy was underwater for about five minutes. It’s unclear how many adults were home when the boy went into the pool or who was supposed to be watching him. An investigation is underway.

