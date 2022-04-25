3 men arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old in Ahwatukee in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man last month in Ahwatukee.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says Michael Parham, Tyshon McKenzie, and Alberto Jimenez were arrested on April 21 and 22 for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left 18-year-old Anthony Covarrubias dead in a roadway near 48th Street and Ray Road on March 8.

Destiny and her mom said Anthony was the man of the house, always caring for the family and helping wherever and whenever needed. (Arizona's Family)

On March 7, Phoenix police arrived on the scene of the shooting and found Covarrubias with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the area. Multiple witnesses told officers they heard about four to five gunshots, according to court paperwork. During their investigation, officers found surveillance video from the area that showed a light gray or silver sedan traveling westbound towards the area where the shooting had happened that they believed was either a 2020 or 2021 Toyota Corolla. Officers spoke with Covarrubias’ family and learned that he had left home with a duffle bag but didn’t know what was inside. His brother told officers that his rifle was also missing. And Covarrubias’ cellphone was not at home. Officers learned that both the duffle bag and cellphone were not with him at the scene.

During further investigation, officers learned that Parham was in contact with Covarrubias on social media less than two hours before the shooting. Allegedly Parham wanted to sell a gun to Covarrubias, according to court records. Officers conducted surveillance on Parham and eventually brought him in for an interview where he admitted to knowing Covarrubias and having prior issues with him through social media. He had another friend talk with Covarrubias. He allegedly picked him up and they argued. Parham told officers that during the argument, Covarrubias pulled out a knife. McKenzie and Jimenez allegedly shot him multiple times They then took the rifle and his cellphone. Court paperwork says the shell casing from Jimenez’s gun matched a shooting the following day in Chandler which is where Jimenez was shot.

Justus says all three men were arrested on recommended charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. Parham was additionally booked for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and drug possession. And McKenzie was additionally booked for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

No further details have yet been released.

