Weather to stay dry, warm, and windy this coming week

In the Valley, expect breezy conditions and a high in the low 90s.
By Holly Bock
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a couple of days in the 80s, we’re looking at the return of 90-degree weather. By Monday, temperatures will be in the lower 90s across the valley, jumping to the upper 90s by Tuesday afternoon with the possibility of reaching 100 degrees.

If you’re not a fan of the heat, the good news is that we will shed a few degrees through the end of the workweek, ending up in the upper 80s by Friday. The bad news this week is that the wind will pick up in the high country. This could make it harder for firefighters to put out the Crooks Fire south of Prescott, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff.

Thursday looks to be a very windy day with gusts to 45 mph in Flagstaff. No rain chances in the forecast as high-pressure sets in keeping temps warm, and the air dry.

