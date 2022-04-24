Rescuers searching for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon. According to the Peoria Fire and Medical Department, several people were on an anchored boat and some were in the water swimming when one person went underwater while swimming from the boat to the shore in the Agua Fria arm area of the lake.

Fire officials say that person is still unaccounted for, and deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol are taking over the investigation and search.

