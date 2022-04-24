Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Rescuers searching for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

Arizona's Family is covering breaking news and will provide updates as they become available.
Arizona's Family is covering breaking news and will provide updates as they become available.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant Sunday afternoon. According to the Peoria Fire and Medical Department, several people were on an anchored boat and some were in the water swimming when one person went underwater while swimming from the boat to the shore in the Agua Fria arm area of the lake.

Fire officials say that person is still unaccounted for, and deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol are taking over the investigation and search.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Most recent estimates put the Tunnel Fire at about 21,000 acres, which is nearly 33 square miles.
Evacuations lifted for Tunnel Fire; US 89 reopens
The fire started on Monday.
Firefighters make progress on Crooks Fire as it grows to nearly 3,100 acres
Experts say it's due at least in part because of fire pollution.
How Arizona wildfires contribute to state’s air quality
Arizona ranks among worst states for air quality
Arizona ranks among worst states for air quality