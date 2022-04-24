Man and woman shot in Laveen Village

LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman were shot in Laveen Village Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting call near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 6 p.m. and found a man and woman who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MSCO said there is no suspect information currently available, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Deputies are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.