Firefighters make progress on Crooks Fire as it grows to nearly 3,100 acres

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The firefight continues in northern Arizona as crews battle two burning wildfires. Early Sunday morning, state forestry officials said that significant progress is being made against Crooks Fire, burning near Prescott.

According to the Prescott National Forest, crews are still mopping up hot spots from Mount Union to Moscow Peak. At last check, the fire has burned 3,091 acres and is 15% contained. Fire officials say most of their priorities on Sunday will be to make controls lines near Ash Creek Ridge, while aircraft are being used to help stop the fire from spreading further west. More than 600 crews are on the scene.

Community meeting to be held Sunday night

Officials say another meeting is being held Sunday night inside Embry Riddle University in Prescott at 6:30 p.m. People living near the fireline anxiously await to see if Coconino County will lift any evacuation orders despite dry conditions and a warming trend that could make battling the fire more difficult.

Residents who are looking for shelter can go to the Yavapai College gym. For more information on evacuations, visit the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or Twitter. For more updates on the Crooks Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov.

