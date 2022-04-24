Evacuations lifted for Tunnel Fire; US 89 to reopen Sunday afternoon

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office lifted all evacuation orders as firefighters continued working the out-of-control Tunnel Fire burning near Flagstaff. But they are still asking those in the community to be ready at a moment’s notice should conditions change.

Current estimates place it at 20,924 acres with only 3% containment. The fire is so massive that it would nearly cover the entire city of Apache Junction. More than 350 firefighters are on the front lines. Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Thursday as the out-of-control caused devastation throughout portions of Coconino County.

Over the weekend, Coconino County posted photos from Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument on Facebook, showing “significant damage” to the maintenance area because of the fire. The Tunnel Fire has burned 30 homes and destroyed outbuildings on dozens of properties.

U.S. 89 to finally reopen Sunday afternoon

Buried in the morning’s announcement was big news for travelers. Highway 89 is set to open at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The road has been closed for nearly a week, causing travelers to make about an 80-mile or more detour through Leupp on the Navajo Nation or the Grand Canyon.

Those living near the Tunnel Fire are pressing for answers as nearly 30 homes have been consumed by the wildfire.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.