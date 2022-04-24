Drivers asked to plan head for I-17 lane restrictions from April 25-29

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers are being asked to plan ahead, drive slowly, and watch for ADOT crews between New River and Flagstaff on Interstate 17 between April 25 to April 29.

ADOT crews will be installing fiber-optic cables along 67 miles of the interstate between the McGuireville Rest Area, which is just north of Campe Verde, and Anthem. Work is expected to continue on this project through the summer.

The I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be widening 15 miles of north- and southbound I-17 between Anthem and Black Canyon City, replacing two bridges and widening 10 others, and building approximately 8 miles of flex lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point. ADOT expects this construction to last for about three years.

Northbound I-17:

The road will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) north of Table Mesa Road (mileposts 236-238) overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 26 – April 27.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) at Moores Gulch bridge (milepost 239) from 7 to 9 p.m. on April 28.

Expect occasional daytime shoulder closures on northbound I-17 at New River Road (milepost 232) from Monday, April 25, to Friday, April 29. Rolling closures are also scheduled on southbound I-17 near the Rock Springs/Black Canyon City exit (milepost 242) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 25.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane and shoulder closed) at Milepost 239 overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning tonight, April 24, through April 29. A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place.

The shoulder on northbound I-17 will be closed near the Kelly Canyon exit (mileposts 331 - 332) daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 25 through April 28, and from 6 a.m. to noon on April 29.

Speed limits may be reduced in the work zones. For the most up-to-date information, visit az511.gov or call 511, except while driving.

Southbound I-17:

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) at Moores Gulch bridge (milepost 239) from 9 to 10 p.m. on April 28.

It will be narrowed to one lane near the Munds Park exit (mileposts 323-322) daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, through April 28, and from 6 a.m. to noon April 29. A vehicle width limit of 16 feet will be in place.

The shoulder on southbound I-17 will be closed in 2-mile increments from the I-40 junction to Stoneman Lake Road (mileposts 339-309) daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 25, through April 28, and from 6 a.m. to noon April 29.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane and shoulder closed) between Dugas and Cordes Lakes roads (mileposts 269-262) daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 25, through April 28. A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place.

