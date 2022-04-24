Big warm up heading for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a few windy days, the wind is finally dying down this weekend. That will hopefully help in the fight against multiple wildfires across the state. By Sunday, wind gusts will be around 20 mph in the High Country for areas like Flagstaff.

We do have a big warm-up ahead of us as we head into next week. For Sunday, expect temperatures in the upper 80s in the Valley and 50s and 60s in the High Country. The wind will pick up in northern Arizona mid-week with wind gusts to around 35-40 mph Tuesday and through Thursday.

By Tuesday, we could reach 100 degrees in Phoenix. Still warm on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s, but then temperatures drop a bit into next weekend, to the lower 90s.

