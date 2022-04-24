Your Life
Another gorgeous day in the Valley

7-Day Forecast for Sunday, April 24
7-Day Forecast for Sunday, April 24(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for another beautiful day across the Valley! We hit a high of 82 yesterday in Phoenix. It was the perfect day for Pat’s Run and any outdoor activity! Afternoon highs will start climbing today with a high of 88 expected this afternoon under sunny skies.

The winds will also pick up in the western part of the state with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Lower Colorado River Valley. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 40mph.

High pressure will build for the start of another week leading to what could be our first triple-digit day of 2022. Look for a high of 94 on Monday, 100 on Tuesday, and 97 on Wednesday.

Mostly sunny with lighter winds in Phoenix