Woman dead, man wounded in shooting at Phoenix freeway underpass

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who shot a woman and a man at a Phoenix freeway underpass Friday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 26th Avenue and Cactus Road.

According to police, Nissa Thomas was with a man at the Interstate 17 underpass at Cactus Road. Investigators say Thomas and the man got into a fight with two men. One of those men shot both of them. Thomas, 35, died at the hospital. The 31-year-old man who was with her is expected to live.

Police said the suspects are both Black men between 20 and 25 years old. Both are about 6 feet tall and weigh roughly 160 pounds. One was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, a gray mask, and tan boots. The other was wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants with a white stripe.

According to Silent Witness, the men left in a car, but a description of it was not immediately available.

Investigators have not said if the victims and suspects knew each other. They also have not said what the fight was about.

If you have any information about what happened, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

