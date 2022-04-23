Police investigating after man found dead near Phoenix business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a security guard found a 62-year-old man dead near a Phoenix business on Friday morning. It happened near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a security guard was checking on a man he thought was sleeping near a business in the area. When the security guard approached the man, he saw the man had serious injuries to his head and face and called 911. Officers say the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Police have not identified the man. The investigation is ongoing.

