No end in sight for Tunnel Fire evacuees

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – People evacuated because of the Tunnel Fire burning in Flagstaff are anxiously awaiting the go-ahead to return home but there’s no timetable for when they might get it. A community meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today. Arizona’s Family will have a crew there to get and share the latest developments.

The Tunnel Fire has been burning about 14 miles north of Flagstaff for almost a week now. It exploded into the biggest fire in the state when it nearly tripled in size between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Most recent estimates put it at about 21,000 acres, which is nearly 33 square miles. That would almost cover almost the entire city of Apache Junction. According to fire officials, containment is 3%.

Weather, especially the strong wind, has been a major issue for crews on the firelines. According to Coconino County Emergency Management, the wind is expected to shift today and tomorrow. Fire teams are in position to deal with that. The wind should be a bit lighter through the weekend but is expected to pick up again starting Tuesday. There’s also a warmup in the forecast according to the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff.

Coconino County posted photos from Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument to Facebook Saturday, showing “significant damage” to the maintenance area because of the fire. The Tunnel Fire has burned 30 homes and destroyed outbuildings on dozens of properties.

Photos of Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument showing the impacts of the #TunnelFire Posted by Coconino County on Saturday, April 23, 2022

30 homes burned

24 properties with outbuildings destroyed

350+ firefighters

9 hand crews (20 people each)

5 bulldozers

18 engines

1 air attack plane

3 helicopters

First reported: Sunday, April 17

Cause: Under investigation

For the latest evacuation orders, click/tap here.

Tunnel Fire Call Center: 928-679-8525

Roughly 800 homes have been evacuated and people living in several other areas have been told that they need to be ready to move.

Go in place North of Campbell, west of 89 North of Campbell, east of 89 Moon Crater

Set in place South of Campbell, west of 89 South of Campbell, east of 89 Antelope Hills East of Moon Crater



State of emergency

Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Thursday, which allows state officials to allocate more resources and request federal assistance.

“Our team is on the ground working with first responders to monitor the Tunnel Fire in Coconino County,” said Ducey. “As strong winds fuel fires across Arizona, we are doing everything we can to keep Arizonans safe. We pray for the safety of the responders and firefighters in Northern Arizona and are thankful for their dedication to protecting the lives, pets, and property of Arizonans. Our prayers are with the residents affected by the fire and we encourage everyone in the area to follow the guidance of fire officials, stay safe and respond to any evacuation notices. We will continue to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources as necessary.”

Mandatory evacuations

With no signs of getting the wildfire under control, those in the fire’s path are still under mandatory evacuation orders. Those forced out of their homes can stay at Sinagua Middle School. Animals are still being taken in at a pop-up shelter for animals that High Country Humane had set up at Fort Tuthill County Fairground And Park. Residents who need additional assistance or have questions should call the county at 928-679-8525.

