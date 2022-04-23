Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Mostly sunny with lighter winds in Phoenix

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Arizona's Family)
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:08 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a windy Friday across the state, winds will be much lighter today. This should help firefighters as they battle the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff.

In the Phoenix area, we’re gearing up for a beautiful morning as Pat’s Run kicks off in Tempe. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s when racers start their 4.2-mile journey. Afternoon highs will climb a few degrees from yesterday but still fall below average. Look for mostly sunny skies and lighter winds with a high of 84.

Saturday should be our only day in the 80s. We’ll climb to 90 for Sunday, 94 for Monday, and 101 for Tuesday. If we hit 101, it will mark our first triple-digit day of 2022! After Tuesday, temps should drop back into the 90s for the rest of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pat's Run 2022 Saturday shaping up to having beautiful weather. We may see 100s early next week!
Winds tapering off tonight with a warm weekend ahead
Pat's Run 2022 Saturday shaping up to having beautiful weather. We may see 100s early next week!
Winds tapering off tonight with a warm weekend ahead
Warm weather this weekend, approaching 100s early next week!
Warm and sunny weekend with 100s coming early next week
Cooler temps in AZ