Mostly sunny with lighter winds in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a windy Friday across the state, winds will be much lighter today. This should help firefighters as they battle the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff.

In the Phoenix area, we’re gearing up for a beautiful morning as Pat’s Run kicks off in Tempe. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s when racers start their 4.2-mile journey. Afternoon highs will climb a few degrees from yesterday but still fall below average. Look for mostly sunny skies and lighter winds with a high of 84.

Saturday should be our only day in the 80s. We’ll climb to 90 for Sunday, 94 for Monday, and 101 for Tuesday. If we hit 101, it will mark our first triple-digit day of 2022! After Tuesday, temps should drop back into the 90s for the rest of the workweek.

