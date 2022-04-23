Man dies after shooting in North Phoenix; suspect arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died Friday afternoon after being shot near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of shots being fired and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene. Police have not yet identified the man.

During the investigation, police were led to 19-year-old Joseph Macias. Macias was arrested and booked into jail. Police have recommended charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the investigation is still open and active. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers). Anyone submitting a tip can do so anonymously.

