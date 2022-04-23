Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man dies after shooting in North Phoenix; suspect arrested

A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in north Phoenix near the intersection of N....
A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in north Phoenix near the intersection of N. 35th Avenue and W. Thunderbird. Suspect Joseph Macias, 19, is now in custody.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died Friday afternoon after being shot near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of shots being fired and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene. Police have not yet identified the man.

During the investigation, police were led to 19-year-old Joseph Macias. Macias was arrested and booked into jail. Police have recommended charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the investigation is still open and active. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers). Anyone submitting a tip can do so anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and...
Woman dead, man wounded in shooting at Phoenix freeway underpass
'Operation Pig Rescue'
“She went limp and relaxed; a few times she kissed my face almost like a dog. I believe at that...
Firefighters rescue domesticated pig found in Tunnel Fire area
Most recent estimates put the Tunnel Fire at about 21,000 acres, which is nearly 33 square miles.
No end in sight for Tunnel Fire evacuees as wildfire continues to burn near Flagstaff