Man dead after driving through security checkpoint at Luke Air Force Base

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after driving through a Luke Air Force Base security checkpoint around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to the U.S. Air Force. Officials say the man refused to follow entry protocols and drove through the checkpoint.

Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron used an automated vehicle barrier to stop the car. The man died at the scene. Base officials confirm that he was not a member of the military. His death is under investigation by the Glendale Police Department.

