Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Man dead after driving through security checkpoint at Luke Air Force Base

Base officials confirm that he was not a member of the military.
Base officials confirm that he was not a member of the military.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after driving through a Luke Air Force Base security checkpoint around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to the U.S. Air Force. Officials say the man refused to follow entry protocols and drove through the checkpoint.

Members of the 56th Security Forces Squadron used an automated vehicle barrier to stop the car. The man died at the scene. Base officials confirm that he was not a member of the military. His death is under investigation by the Glendale Police Department.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as this story unfolds.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Isaac family raced to get their belongings as they were ordered to evacuate because of the...
Family’s home lost because of Tunnel Fire; Shifting winds keep crews busy Friday
Winds fuel Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff
Officers say a man died from his injuries at the scene.
Police investigating after man found dead near Phoenix business
A voter heads to a cast their vote in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Arizona Secretary of State candidates weigh in on state’s election system