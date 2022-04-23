Your Life
First in-person Pat’s Run in two years a huge success in Tempe

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 20,000 people gathered in Tempe Saturday morning for the 18th Annual Pat’s Run, the first in-person Pat’s Run in two years. Arizona’s Family was at the starting line, the finish line, and everywhere in between as runners and walkers made their way along the 4.2-mile route that ended at Sun Devil Stadium.

Pat’s Run is the signature fundraising event for the Pat Tillman Foundation, which invests in military veterans and their spouses. Tillman Scholars are awarded academic scholarships in honor of the late Pat Tillman, who played football at Arizona State University and the Arizona Cardinals. He left his NFL career to join the Army after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack and was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

Family and friends started the foundation and run in Tillman’s name to carry on his legacy.

🔗 Meet some of the Tillman Scholars

